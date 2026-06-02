Operation Thunder: Nagpur cops seize drugs worth Rs 20 crore, arrest 1,366 accused: CP Singal

“Operation Thunder is a social campaign, aimed at protecting our youth and building a drug-free society,” says the Top Cop

Nagpur: In one of the most extensive anti-narcotics drives undertaken in recent years, Nagpur City Police have dealt a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating across the city by seizing narcotics and contraband worth more than Rs 20 crore and arresting 1,366 accused persons under the ambitious campaign titled “Operation Thunder – Let Us Unite to Build a Drug-Free Society.”

The large-scale operation, spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, has emerged as a multi-pronged offensive against the growing menace of substance abuse, targeting not only street-level peddlers but also the organised networks responsible for supplying drugs to vulnerable sections of society, particularly the youth.

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Addressing the media, Dr. Singal described Operation Thunder as more than just a law-enforcement initiative.

“This is a social movement as much as a policing exercise. The objective is to safeguard the future of our youth and create a drug-free society. We are not only taking action against those selling drugs, but also dismantling the criminal ecosystems that sustain this illegal trade,” he said.

According to official figures, between March 1, 2024, and June 1, 2026, Nagpur Police registered 1,037 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reflecting the scale of the challenge posed by the narcotics trade.

During this period, police seized more than 1.5 tonnes of various narcotic substances, dealing a substantial financial and operational setback to drug syndicates.

The most significant action was taken against ganja trafficking. Police conducted 184 separate operations, resulting in the seizure of approximately 1,370 kilograms of ganja and the arrest of 269 accused persons allegedly involved in its transportation, distribution and sale.

The campaign also focused heavily on the synthetic drug market, particularly Mephedrone (MD), which has emerged as a preferred narcotic among young users due to its high addictive potential. Through 182 targeted operations, police arrested 329 accused and seized MD drugs valued at nearly Rs 14.20 crore.

Investigators also acted against traffickers dealing in other prohibited substances, including brown sugar, charas, LSD, opium and doda, thereby expanding the scope of the crackdown beyond conventional narcotics.

E-cigarette racket unearthed

Recognising the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes and nicotine-based products among youngsters, police simultaneously launched a parallel enforcement drive against their illegal sale and distribution.

Raids were conducted at 18 establishments, leading to the seizure of prohibited products worth Rs 48.43 lakh.

In a significant breakthrough, Nagpur Police, in coordination with Pune Police, uncovered an interstate e-cigarette supply network allegedly operating across multiple cities. The joint operation resulted in the seizure of 925 foreign-manufactured e-cigarettes, nicotine liquid products and cash amounting to Rs 16.56 lakh.

The action exposed a sophisticated supply chain that was reportedly catering to the growing demand for vaping products despite restrictions imposed under Indian law.

Focus on rehabilitation, not just arrests

While the operation has largely been defined by enforcement and arrests, city police have simultaneously emphasized rehabilitation and recovery for those battling addiction.

Dr. Singal said the campaign’s long-term success depends not only on disrupting supply chains but also on helping drug users overcome dependency.

As part of this effort, police identified 762 individuals struggling with addiction and facilitated their connection with professional counselling and treatment services through 17 recognised de-addiction centres operating in and around Nagpur.

“Our responsibility does not end with arrests. Those trapped in addiction need support and treatment. The aim is to help them return to normal life and reintegrate into society,” the Police Commissioner said.

Officials believe the figures achieved under Operation Thunder underscore both the magnitude of the drug problem and the determination of law-enforcement agencies to confront it. With narcotics increasingly finding their way into educational institutions, residential neighbourhoods and social circles, police view the campaign as a long-term mission requiring active participation from citizens, parents, educators and community organisations.

As Nagpur Police continue their offensive against drug traffickers and addiction networks, Operation Thunder is being projected as a model that combines strict enforcement, intelligence-based investigations and rehabilitation efforts to combat one of society’s most pressing challenges.

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