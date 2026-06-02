Operation Thunder: MD drug peddler arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: Continuing its aggressive crackdown on narcotics under the citywide anti-drug campaign “Operation Thunder – Let’s Unite to Build a Drug-Free Society,” launched under the vision of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the Jaripatka Police have arrested a young man for allegedly possessing and intending to sell MD (Mephedrone) powder. Drugs and other valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh were seized during the operation.

According to police, the action was carried out between 8.30 pm and 10.20 pm on June 1, 2026, when officers from the Jaripatka Police investigation team were patrolling within their jurisdiction. Acting on specific and reliable intelligence, the team laid a trap near Chhaya Provision Store on the public road at Nara village and conducted the operation in strict compliance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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The police intercepted a suspicious individual and, in the presence of panch witnesses, questioned him about his identity. The suspect identified himself as Ayush alias Chandi Amrut Meshram (21), who was residing as a tenant at a house in Nara village, Jaripatka, Nagpur.

During a search, police recovered a zip-lock pouch containing approximately 13 grams of MD powder, estimated to be worth Rs 1.30 lakh. A mobile phone was also seized from his possession. The total value of the confiscated property is estimated at Rs 1.50 lakh.

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had procured the contraband with the assistance of four associates. The wanted accused have been identified as Mazhar Ali Akbar Ali, a resident of Teka Naka; Pratham alias Bhurya Suresh Dongre, a resident of Mankapur; Adarsh Ashok Mishra, a resident of Om Nagar; and Sarfaraz Sheikh alias Sappu Don, a resident of Kapil Nagar, all from Nagpur.

Police investigations revealed that the accused was allegedly in possession of the MD powder for the purpose of illegal sale and personal financial gain. Based on the evidence gathered, a case has been registered at Jaripatka Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act against the accused and his associates.

The arrested accused has been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining wanted suspects. Further investigation is in progress to uncover the broader supply network and determine the source of the narcotic substance.

The action forms part of Nagpur Police’s intensified drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse under Operation Thunder, which aims to curb the menace of narcotics and create a safer, drug-free society.

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