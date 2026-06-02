Nagpur emerges as a road safety success story as accident deaths drop by 29%

Official statistics reveal that between January and April 2026, Nagpur recorded 84 road accident deaths, compared to 118 fatalities during the corresponding period in 2025

Nagpur: At a time when several cities across Maharashtra continue to grapple with rising road mishaps, Nagpur has emerged as a rare success story in road safety. The city has registered a remarkable 29% decline in road accident fatalities during the first four months of 2026, highlighting the impact of sustained enforcement, improved road management and public awareness initiatives.

Official statistics reveal that between January and April 2026, Nagpur recorded 84 road accident deaths, compared to 118 fatalities during the corresponding period in 2025. The substantial reduction has enabled the city to maintain its coveted ‘green zone’ status for the second consecutive year, reflecting significant progress in traffic safety.

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The decline was not limited to fatalities alone. Overall road accidents also witnessed a notable drop, falling from 434 cases in January-April 2025 to 382 cases in 2026, representing a reduction of nearly 12%. The number of people injured in road accidents also decreased from 427 to 397, registering a 7% decline.

Traffic officials attribute the encouraging trend to a combination of stricter enforcement, technological interventions and sustained public engagement.

According to DCP (Traffic) Aditya Mirkhelkar, a key contributor to the city’s improved road safety record has been “Operation U-Turn,” an initiative conceived by Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and executed under the leadership of former DCP Traffic Lohit Matani.

The campaign focused on identifying traffic violations, improving road discipline and implementing corrective measures at accident-prone locations across the city.

Apart from enforcement, Nagpur Traffic Police have invested heavily in awareness programmes aimed at creating responsible road users. Traffic education drives were conducted in schools and colleges, while specialised training sessions were organised for autorickshaw drivers, school bus operators and commercial vehicle drivers. Authorities also held free health and eye-check-up camps for drivers to ensure safer driving practices.

Technology has also played a crucial role in the city’s road safety strategy. Dedicated speed-monitoring teams, widespread surveillance and the effective implementation of the e-challan system have helped improve compliance with traffic regulations and deter habitual offenders.

Officials point out that the positive trend is part of a broader improvement witnessed over the past two years. Data shows that total road accidents in Nagpur decreased from 1,255 in 2024 to 1,153 in 2025, while fatalities fell sharply from 345 to 270 during the same period.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also contributed by conducting regular awareness campaigns and educating motorists about traffic laws and safe driving practices.

DCP Mirkhelkar said a series of structural and enforcement measures have collectively helped reduce accidents. These include road engineering improvements, identification and rectification of accident-prone black spots, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles within city limits, and stringent action against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotic substances.

While traffic authorities acknowledge that road safety remains an ongoing challenge, the latest figures indicate that coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies, civic bodies and citizens are yielding tangible results. As Maharashtra continues its battle against rising road accidents, Nagpur’s performance is increasingly being viewed as a model for urban road safety management.

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