5-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A joyous school vacation turned into an unimaginable tragedy for a family in Nagpur after a five-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution while playing on the terrace of his maternal uncle’s house.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in the Garib Nawaz Complex near Tipu Sultan Chowk under the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

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The deceased has been identified as Sahat Ahmed Mohammad Arshad Ahmed (5), a resident of Mominpura. According to information, Sahat had come to stay at the residence of his maternal uncle, Mohammad Ehfaz Mohammad Abid, during the holidays.

On the day of the incident, the child was playing on the terrace of the house during the afternoon. While engrossed in play, he reportedly came into contact with an exposed electric wire installed on the terrace. The powerful electric shock threw the boy unconscious, and he collapsed on the spot.

Horrified family members immediately rushed to the terrace and found the child lying motionless. He was quickly taken to Mayo Hospital for emergency treatment. However, after examination, doctors declared him dead.

The sudden death of the young boy plunged the family into grief and sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. Relatives and residents gathered at the house as news of the tragedy spread, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss of a child whose vacation visit ended in such a devastating manner.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Yashodhara Nagar Police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. An accidental death case has been registered, and police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the fatal electrocution.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by exposed electrical wiring in residential areas and the need for strict safety measures to prevent such heartbreaking accidents.

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