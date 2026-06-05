Operation Thunder: Lakadganj cops nab drug peddler with MD powder worth Rs 3.53 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: Continuing its aggressive campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse under the “Operation Thunder – Let’s Unite to Build a Drug-Free Society” initiative, the Nagpur City Police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized MD (Mephedrone) powder worth Rs 3.53 lakh from his possession.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal as part of the citywide drive targeting drug dealers, suppliers and consumers involved in narcotics-related activities.

Gold Rate June 05 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,58,600/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, a joint team of Lakadganj Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force acted on specific intelligence inputs received about a youth allegedly carrying narcotic substances for sale.

The operation was conducted between 4.40 am and 5.55 am on June 5 near Telephone Exchange Square, in front of Quality Wine Shop on Central Avenue Road within the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station.

During the operation, the police intercepted a suspicious individual and detained him for questioning. He was identified as Asad Ashpak Sheikh (20), a resident near New Life Medical Stores in Hasanbagh, Nagpur.

In the presence of panch witnesses, police conducted a personal search of the accused. During the search, officers recovered a zip-lock plastic pouch containing 30.26 grams of MD powder concealed in the pocket of his trousers.

Police suspect that the accused was carrying the narcotic substance for illegal sale and distribution with the intention of earning financial gains.

Besides the contraband, police also seized a mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 3,000 from his possession. The total value of the seized property, including the MD powder, has been estimated at Rs 3.53 lakh.

Following the seizure, Lakadganj Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 8(c), 22(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused has been arrested and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the drugs, identify possible suppliers and determine whether he was linked to a larger narcotics network operating in the city.

Police officials stated that the crackdown forms part of the ongoing Operation Thunder campaign, which aims to dismantle drug distribution networks and curb the growing menace of narcotics in Nagpur.

Advertisement