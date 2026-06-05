Hudkeshwar cops smash theft gang, solve five crimes; stolen bikes, gold recovered

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough against vehicle theft and property crimes, Hudkeshwar Police have solved five criminal cases with the arrest of a habitual offender and the detention of a juvenile in conflict with law. The police have recovered three stolen two-wheelers, gold ornaments and other stolen property collectively worth approximately Rs 1.67 lakh.

According to police, the investigation began after a complaint was lodged on May 21 by Lankesh Neware, a resident of Tarodi Khurd. In his complaint, Neware reported that a two-wheeler belonging to his brother, Pranay Neware, had been stolen from in front of Gajanan Temple. Based on the complaint, Hudkeshwar Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Gold Rate June 05 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,58,600/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the area and developed crucial leads regarding the suspects involved in the theft. On June 1, acting on a tip-off received from an informant, police learned that two youths were attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle near a water tank in Narsala village. The suspects were reportedly searching for potential buyers for the stolen vehicle. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and detained the duo.

The accused were identified as Shoaib alias Shobhu Aslam Khan and a juvenile in conflict with law. During sustained interrogation, both suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the vehicle theft. Further investigation revealed that the duo was linked not only to the motorcycle theft case under investigation but also to several other offences. Police said the accused were found involved in a total of five crimes, including three vehicle theft cases, one house-breaking incident and one robbery-related offence.

Following their disclosures, police recovered three stolen two-wheelers along with gold jewellery and other stolen articles from their possession. The total value of the recovered property has been estimated at around Rs 1.67 lakh.

Investigators are now examining whether the accused were part of a larger theft network operating in the city and are verifying their possible involvement in other unsolved property crimes. The successful detection is being seen as a significant achievement for Hudkeshwar Police, which has intensified efforts to curb vehicle thefts and property offences in its jurisdiction.

Advertisement