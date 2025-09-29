Operation Thunder: Heroin Seized in Nagpur, Police Intensify Crackdown on Drugs

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough under Operation Thunder, Nagpur City Police have seized 12 grams of heroin (brown sugar) during an early morning raid in the Pachpaoli area on September 29. The operation, led by the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) team under Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal, marks another decisive step in the city’s fight against narcotics.

The accused, Rakib Ahmed Aminuddin Malik, a resident of Taj Nagar, Teka, was arrested at the spot. Malik is a repeat offender with a history of cases related to theft, assault, and violations of the NDPS Act. Another accused, Kayyum Ahmed Amiruddin Malik of Raja Town, Kapil Nagar, managed to escape and is currently being traced by the police.

Along with the heroin, police also recovered a moped and a mobile phone. The total value of the seized contraband and items is estimated at ₹1.71 lakh.

This action comes as part of the larger Operation Thunder initiative, launched to dismantle drug networks and curb the circulation of illegal substances across Nagpur. Under the leadership of CP Dr. Singal, the NDPS team has been conducting targeted raids and arrests to tighten the noose on drug traffickers.

The Nagpur Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and extend their cooperation in the mission to build a drug-free Nagpur.