Operation Thunder: A Mother’s Tears and a City’s Fight Against Drugs By Dr. Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City

When I took charge as the Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City, I was prepared for the usual challenges—law and order maintenance, crime control, public safety. But I was not prepared for the heartbreak that walked into my office one afternoon. It was a mother—shaking, silent, and shattered. Her eyes brimmed with tears that spoke volumes even before she could utter a word.

Supported by my staff, she eventually found the strength to speak. Her words have stayed with me ever since. “Sir,” she said, “only you can help me. My son is just sixteen. He’s addicted to drugs. He’s become violent. He has raised his hand on me. He steals from home. He barely eats or sleeps. I don’t know how to save him…”

It wasn’t just her son’s story. It was the story of many families—a mirror to a crisis that is quietly spreading across our society, hidden behind closed doors, consuming children, breaking families, and dimming the future of our youth.

That moment gave birth to Operation Thunder—not as a routine crackdown, but as a mission. A mission to not only stop the supply of drugs but to confront the suffering they cause. It was not just about arrests; it was about awakening a city, protecting our youth, and preventing future destruction.

We began immediately. A city-wide strategy was launched with clear directives to all officers—this mission was not about chasing small-time peddlers alone. We had to strike at the roots. We had to identify and dismantle the entire ecosystem: from manufacturers and transporters to suppliers, traffickers, and even the silent consumers who sustain the network.

Old case files were reopened. Surveillance and intelligence gathering were intensified. Then, one night, we carried out a massive, coordinated crackdown across Nagpur. In a single operation, over 800 habitual offenders were identified and apprehended. This sent a strong and unmistakable message: the era of tolerance toward drug networks is over. These actions were not symbolic; they were backed by legal strength. Cases were registered under stringent acts like MCOCA, PIT NDPS, and MPDA, ensuring that offenders faced real and lasting consequences.

But Operation Thunder was never about numbers alone. It was about deep, systemic transformation. The NDPS Cell was restructured. Officers who showed dedication and integrity were trained further and given greater responsibility. Those who lacked commitment were reassigned. We adopted a scientific, forensic approach to every case. Investigations began to focus on backward and forward linkages—where the drugs came from, how they were distributed, and who was affected. This strategy led to solid, watertight cases and marked the first successful use of the PIT NDPS Act in the city.

Behind every seized packet, every report, and every arrest, there were heartbreaking stories. During our investigations, a grim reality surfaced. Drug peddlers preyed on vulnerable young boys and girls. They began with free samples, gradually luring them into addiction. Once hooked, the exploitation began. Some young girls were pushed into prostitution. Others fell into cycles of abuse. A few, unable to cope, took their own lives. These weren’t just statistics—they were silent screams, echoing through the walls of broken homes.

This was not a problem enforcement alone could solve. We knew we had to reach out—to educate, engage, and empower. Awareness became our strongest weapon.

Through sustained outreach, over 87,000 students across Nagpur were sensitized about the dangers of drug abuse. Our police teams visited schools, colleges, and vulnerable areas, holding awareness sessions, discussions, and open dialogues. As a result of these efforts, over 17,000 students voluntarily took the anti-drug pledge through the Ministry of Home Affairs portal. In addition, we proposed the formation of Anti-Drug Clubs in every school and college. These clubs are envisioned as peer-led spaces that encourage vigilance, early detection, and support for those at risk.

Nagpur is now witnessing a shift. Conversations have begun in homes. Teachers are more alert. Parents are asking the right questions. Our officers are not just acting as law enforcers—they are mentors, counselors, and protectors in this battle.

But our work is far from over.

To every parent reading this, I urge you: be your child’s safe space. Talk to them. Pay attention to their moods, their behavior, their silence. Don’t dismiss their withdrawal. Your involvement can save them.

To our teachers—you are the eyes and ears of our community. One observant teacher, one concerned word, one phone call to the authorities can prevent a lifetime of regret.

To the youth of this city—you are stronger than temptation. You are not alone. You don’t need drugs to escape—you need a purpose, a mission, and belief in your own potential. Choose light over darkness. Choose life.

As the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, let us not just participate in ceremonies. Let us act with conviction. Let us speak, intervene, and protect.

Let us not wait for another mother to walk into another office, her eyes swollen with tears and her soul burdened with helplessness.

Let us build a Nagpur where no child becomes a victim of addiction. Let us build a society that chooses courage over craving, compassion over indifference, and life over oblivion.

Finally, I wish to share that from 1st March 2024 to 17th June 2025, we have registered 540 cases, and 730 accused have been apprehended. These include the seizure of all categories of narcotic substances, and the total value of seized property stands at over ₹8 crore 65 lakh.

Say NO to drugs.

Say YES to courage.

Say YES to a drug-free Nagpur.

Together, let us thunder against this menace.

Together, let us protect our future.

