Advertisement



The gambling industry is recording a sharp interest in crash games. In terms of popularity, they eclipse the usual “one-armed bandits”, blackjack and roulette. Among players from Bangladesh, Bustabit is popular. The name of the crash game refers to one of its main advantages. The slogan “bust a bit” hints at the fact that each bust can be paid with bitcoins. There is no other currency to pay with.

In this article, we’ll look at other features of the crash game – types of odds and strategies you can employ to improve your returns.

Odds in the Bustabit Game

Odds are a key mechanic that directly affects the user’s winnings. There are 3 types of odds implemented in Bustabit game:

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Coefficients with low multipliers range from 1.00x to 2.00x;

Coefficients with average multipliers range from 2.00x to 10.00x;

Coefficients with high multipliers – from 10,00x and up.

Each type of odds implies a specific playing style and deposit strategy.

Experienced crash gamblers from Bangladesh advise fellow citizens who are not prepared for high losses to settle for low multipliers. Experts believe that low multipliers are the safest option. With them, the probability that the game will collapse before the multiplier rises to 2x is minimal. But for the lack of risk, you will have to pay for it with meagre winnings.

High multipliers give Bustabit game users a chance for a big jackpot. But when choosing multipliers from 10x you need to be ready for a sharp drain of the deposit. Experts on crash games recommend increasing slots gradually. In case several rounds in a row fly into the pipe, the game is better to stop.

The odds in crash games are determined by an algorithm. It is he who controls the rate of the crasher. The developers of the game with the slogan “bust a bit” claim that it is impossible to calculate the multiplier in a particular round. The mechanism is based on the principle of a random number generator. But experienced players argue that the number of participants, the average game bet, and the time of day affect the coefficients. It is only possible to establish the regularity empirically.

Bustabit game has live chat in Russian and English. In it, you can poll users and find out at what time of day and with what stakes they managed to win big jackpots.

Strategies in the Bustabit Game

Despite the fact that the developers claim that winning in Bustabit game depends only on the luck of a particular user, experienced players are sure that the algorithm of random odds can be calculated. The following strategies are suitable for this purpose:

Martingale system – it is about doubling bets after each unsuccessful round, this strategy is suitable for those who do not have strict limitations on personal bankroll and ready for a long playing distance;

Password system – this strategy is the direct opposite of Martingale and implies doubling of bets after each win, at the first drain or reduction of the final odds users are advised to stop playing;

Mathematical algorithms – custom analyses the performance of the random multiplier generator based on analysis of past rounds to predict a potential drop point.

Experienced Bustabit game players from Bangladesh advise, regardless of the strategy chosen, to set a winning limit. When achieving the desired results, even with a long streak of luck, it is better to end the game. A rational approach will help to avoid losses from round to round.

Bustabit Game Guide from Experienced Players

Crash games are a relatively new direction of gambling, but there are already gurus in it. Bustabit game experts from Bangladesh advise beginners to follow a few rules, which, if not lead to maximum winnings, then will definitely avoid capital drains:

Bankroll management – before each game, set limits on losses and winnings, do not go beyond it even in case of a winning streak;

Doubling strategy – before trying out your own strategy, hone your skill on the method of doubling your bets after a loss, over the long haul this will help cover your losses;

Using a rational approach – remember that randomness prevails in crash games, which means it’s impossible to hit the jackpot in a single gameplay session, stick to your set goals and end the game with a series of failures;

Choosing long distances – successful players in the Bustabit game play a long distance game: they bet smaller amounts but wager a large number of rounds, thus increasing the chances of a large jackpot;

Detachment from emotions – in gambling, the big banks are won by those who can control their own emotions: despite any quirks of the odds do not bet more than you are ready to lose without regret.

You can try out strategies and tips immediately after creating a personal account and replenishing your personal bankroll. Bustabit game team works only with bitcoins. The user agreement states that other crypto and fiat currencies sent to the game account will not be converted and credited. There is no possibility to return them to the sender. Bankroll replenishment and withdrawal of winnings are subject to commissions. Their size is displayed in the personal cabinet.

Conclusion

In crash games, not only the odds, but also the emotional stability of the user plays an important role. Do not chase phantom millions, but carefully analyse the dynamics of sessions. When losing, determine the volume of the bankroll. If the amount on deposit can be painlessly lost, try to play Bustabit game to double your bets. Be careful and good luck in your gambling adventures!

Advertisement

Advertisement