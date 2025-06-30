Operation Thunder 2025: Nagpur City Police Leads the Charge Against Drug Abuse with Unprecedented Public Mobilisation

A City Takes a Stand
Under the dynamic leadership of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal, the Nagpur City Police launched Operation Thunder 2025 — a week-long, city-wide anti-drug initiative held from 20th to 26th June, coinciding with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Themed “Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, the campaign drew unprecedented public support, sparked national-level conversations, and positioned Nagpur as a model city in India’s fight against substance abuse.
Strategic Planning: A City-Wide Vision
It was a matter of immense honour and responsibility to conceptualise and lead an initiative of this magnitude. The success of Operation Thunder 2025 was the result of meticulous planning, inter-departmental synergy, and extraordinary teamwork.
From senior officers and constables to volunteers, NGOs, digital teams, and educational institutions — every stakeholder contributed to transforming this vision into reality.
Key Planning Highlights:
A comprehensive blueprint involving schools, colleges, media, NGOs, law enforcement, and religious leaders.
Committees led by DCPs to oversee logistics, permissions, and operations.
Over 50 physical events planned and executed with seamless coordination.
Execution Excellence: Collaboration at Its Best
What set Operation Thunder 2025 apart was the collaborative model adopted:
Dedicated task forces for logistics, public communication, and volunteer management.
Close cooperation with NGOs, educational institutions, elected representatives, and religious heads.
A robust digital media campaign expanded reach to over 15 lakh citizens.
Impactful Events & Public Response
With over 50,000 on-ground participants, including:
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal
MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other dignitaries
…the campaign became a people’s movement.
Key Activities Included:
Awareness rallies and mass pledges across schools and public spaces.
Sports competitions promoting healthy lifestyles.
Workshops and seminars on legal and psychological aspects of drug abuse.
Street plays (Nukkad Nataks) by student and NGO groups in high-risk areas.
Testimony sessions by survivors from Muktangan Pune and Maitri Foundation Nagpur.
Creative contests: Reels, posters, essays — all igniting youth creativity.
NDPS Law Training Workshop to strengthen enforcement capacity.
Launch of a dedicated Operation Thunder website for awareness and resources.
Structured counseling of 123 narcotic offenders, documented via the SIMBA app to aid future rehabilitation.
A key milestone: Destruction of seized NDPS substances worth ₹27 crore, reinforcing a message of zero tolerance and transparency.
The Crown Jewel: National Conference on Drug Prevention
Held on 25–26 June, this two-day conference featured:
30+ expert panelists: Bureaucrats, retired judges, NCB/customs officials, mental health professionals, survivors.
Over 10,000 attendees (in-person + virtual).
-
✔️ Enforcement
✔️ Education
✔️ Rehabilitation
✔️ Policy reforms
✔️ Community participation
The conference became a national platform for actionable dialogue toward a drug-free India.
A Collective Triumph for a Drug-Free Future
Operation Thunder 2025 demonstrated how strong leadership, collective will, and unified action can address deep-rooted social issues. CP Ravinder Singal’s visionary guidance set a new benchmark for public-driven drug abuse prevention.
Though the campaign lasted a week, its impact will endure — in changed minds, saved lives, and a city awakened to its collective power.
The Road Ahead:
Institutionalising year-round awareness programs.
Strengthening school and college partnerships.
Promoting community-based rehabilitation models.
Enhancing enforcement-tech synergy through platforms like SIMBA.
Nagpur as a National Model
With Operation Thunder 2025, Nagpur has laid the foundation for sustainable, long-term drug prevention. By continuing this multi-stakeholder, inclusive approach, the city can lead the nation in building a safer, healthier, addiction-free future.