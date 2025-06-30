Published On : Mon, Jun 30th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Operation Thunder 2025: Nagpur City Police Leads the Charge Against Drug Abuse with Unprecedented Public Mobilisation

By Niketan B. Kadam, IPS Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, Nagpur
A City Takes a Stand

Under the dynamic leadership of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal, the Nagpur City Police launched Operation Thunder 2025 — a week-long, city-wide anti-drug initiative held from 20th to 26th June, coinciding with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Themed “Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, the campaign drew unprecedented public support, sparked national-level conversations, and positioned Nagpur as a model city in India’s fight against substance abuse.

Strategic Planning: A City-Wide Vision

It was a matter of immense honour and responsibility to conceptualise and lead an initiative of this magnitude. The success of Operation Thunder 2025 was the result of meticulous planning, inter-departmental synergy, and extraordinary teamwork.

From senior officers and constables to volunteers, NGOs, digital teams, and educational institutions — every stakeholder contributed to transforming this vision into reality.

Key Planning Highlights:

  • A comprehensive blueprint involving schools, colleges, media, NGOs, law enforcement, and religious leaders.

  • Committees led by DCPs to oversee logistics, permissions, and operations.

  • Over 50 physical events planned and executed with seamless coordination.

Execution Excellence: Collaboration at Its Best

What set Operation Thunder 2025 apart was the collaborative model adopted:

  • Dedicated task forces for logistics, public communication, and volunteer management.

  • Close cooperation with NGOs, educational institutions, elected representatives, and religious heads.

  • A robust digital media campaign expanded reach to over 15 lakh citizens.

Impactful Events & Public Response

With over 50,000 on-ground participants, including:

  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

  • Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

  • Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal

  • MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other dignitaries

…the campaign became a people’s movement.

Key Activities Included:

  • Awareness rallies and mass pledges across schools and public spaces.

  • Sports competitions promoting healthy lifestyles.

  • Workshops and seminars on legal and psychological aspects of drug abuse.

  • Street plays (Nukkad Nataks) by student and NGO groups in high-risk areas.

  • Testimony sessions by survivors from Muktangan Pune and Maitri Foundation Nagpur.

  • Creative contests: Reels, posters, essays — all igniting youth creativity.

  • NDPS Law Training Workshop to strengthen enforcement capacity.

  • Launch of a dedicated Operation Thunder website for awareness and resources.

  • Structured counseling of 123 narcotic offenders, documented via the SIMBA app to aid future rehabilitation.

A key milestone: Destruction of seized NDPS substances worth ₹27 crore, reinforcing a message of zero tolerance and transparency.

The Crown Jewel: National Conference on Drug Prevention

Held on 25–26 June, this two-day conference featured:

  • 30+ expert panelists: Bureaucrats, retired judges, NCB/customs officials, mental health professionals, survivors.

  • Over 10,000 attendees (in-person + virtual).

  • Discussions focused on:
    ✔️ Enforcement
    ✔️ Education
    ✔️ Rehabilitation
    ✔️ Policy reforms
    ✔️ Community participation

The conference became a national platform for actionable dialogue toward a drug-free India.

A Collective Triumph for a Drug-Free Future

Operation Thunder 2025 demonstrated how strong leadership, collective will, and unified action can address deep-rooted social issues. CP Ravinder Singal’s visionary guidance set a new benchmark for public-driven drug abuse prevention.

Though the campaign lasted a week, its impact will endure — in changed minds, saved lives, and a city awakened to its collective power.

The Road Ahead:

  • Institutionalising year-round awareness programs.

  • Strengthening school and college partnerships.

  • Promoting community-based rehabilitation models.

  • Enhancing enforcement-tech synergy through platforms like SIMBA.

Nagpur as a National Model

With Operation Thunder 2025, Nagpur has laid the foundation for sustainable, long-term drug prevention. By continuing this multi-stakeholder, inclusive approach, the city can lead the nation in building a safer, healthier, addiction-free future.

 

 

