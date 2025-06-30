Serum Institute of India Launches Nationwide HPV-Cancer Public Awareness Campaign

Advertisement



Nagpur: The “Conquer HPV & Cancer Conclave 2025” was launched today in Nagpur as part of a nationwide public health initiative led by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

India continues to face a significant burden of HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer, which remains the second most common cancer among women in the country. According to the ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and Cancer (2023), India reports over 1.23 lakh new cervical cancer cases and more than 77,000 related deaths annually. Apart from this up to 90% of anal cancers & 63% of penile cancers are associated with HPV.

At the Nagpur event, a panel of medical specialists engaged in an in-depth discussion about the public health implications of HPV. The panel included:

Vinod Gandhi, Director, Colours Mother & Child Care Hospital, Nagpur, Past President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Nagpur branch

The session was moderated by Dr. Sanjay Marathe, Director, Colours Mother & Child Care Hospital, Nagpur and ACVIP West Zone Member (2020–22). Together, they highlighted the pressing need for awareness, the importance of reaching both adolescents and parents, and the role of healthcare providers in guiding preventive care.

The speakers emphasized that HPV is not limited to cervical cancer alone. It is also associated with cancers of the vulva, vagina, anus, penis, and oropharynx, affecting both men and women. With peak HPV infection occurring between ages 15 to 25, early awareness and timely preventive action are essential. With an affordable HPV vaccine now available, it has become still more easier to protect every individual from HPV associated cancers.

“Through these conclaves held across the country, we aim to increase understanding of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its link to cervical and other cancers,” said Parag Deshmukh, Executive Director, Serum Institute of India. “By bringing together medical experts, healthcare workers, and community members, the forum encourages open dialogue and practical steps toward early detection and prevention.”

The Nagpur conclave concluded with an open dialogue involving audience members, reinforcing the broader goal of the campaign: to reduce the burden of preventable cancers through informed decision-making and community engagement. The initiative will continue in cities across the country in the coming months, creating platforms for credible voices in healthcare to educate and empower the public.

Serum Institute of India, headquartered in Pune, is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume and has played a longstanding role in advancing public health in India and globally.

Notes to remember:

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd. the World’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has been at the forefront to offer affordable and high-quality vaccine innovations for over 5 decades. With a mission to protect lives globally, Serum Institute has made a landmark contribution to public health with the launch of Cervavac, India’s 1st Indigenously developed gender neutral quadrivalent HPV vaccine that can be given to both males and females.

Cervical cancer ranks as the 2 nd leading cause of female cancer in India

Women at risk for Cervical cancer (aged >=15 yrs.) is 4 million (51.4 Crore)

Annual no of Cervical cancer new cases : 1,23,907

Annual no of Cervical cancer deaths: 77,348

Source: ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and cancer 2023

About Serum Institute of India

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group is a global leader in vaccine manufacturing, dedicated to providing affordable vaccines worldwide. Present across 170+ countries, including the US, UK, and Europe, SII holds the distinction of being the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. SIIPL’s multifunctional production and one-of-the-largest facilities in Hadapsar & Manjari, Pune, with an annual capacity of 4 billion doses, has saved over 30 million lives over the years.

Founded in 1966, SIIPL’s primary mission is to produce life-saving immunobiological drugs, with a particular emphasis on affordability and accessibility. Guided by a strong commitment to improving global health, the company has played a pivotal role in reducing the prices of essential vaccines, such as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, HIB, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella. Notably, they are the manufacturers of ‘Pneumosiil,’ the world’s most affordable PCV, ‘Cervavac’ the first indigenous qHPV vaccine in India, and R21/Matrix-M™, the second Malaria vaccine to be authorized for use in children in malaria-endemic regions, ‘MenFive’, the first in the world Pentavalent (ACYWX) Meningococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine, approved and WHO-prequalified for use in the pediatric population. Moreover, SIIPL has been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19, delivering over 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

To further expand its global presence and ensure widespread vaccine availability, SII has established Serum Life Sciences Ltd, a subsidiary in the UK and Serum Inc., a subsidiary in the US. Through relentless pursuit of innovation, SII continues to champion the cause of affordable vaccines, making a positive impact on the lives of millions worldwide.

