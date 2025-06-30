Sunday is Funday’: Miam Charitable Trust Brings Hope and Learning to Tribal Children in Naxal-Affected Gadchiroli

Advertisement



Gadchiroli : In a heartwarming and impactful initiative, Miam Charitable Trust has launched a unique weekly program titled “Sunday is Funday” to uplift and educate tribal children in the remote and Naxal-affected regions of Gadchiroli district. Spearheaded by dedicated social worker Nitu Joshi, the initiative aims to steer children away from substance abuse and towards education, confidence, and joy.

Recognizing the lack of educational and recreational exposure in these areas, the program offers a refreshing blend of fun and learning.

Every Sunday, children gather to play with toys, bicycles, and sports equipment, while also engaging in interactive lessons that make education enjoyable. Chocolates and small gifts add a celebratory touch to each session, encouraging participation and regular attendance.

“Our aim is not just to entertain children but to build their confidence and give them a new direction in life,” said Nitu Joshi. “If we nurture these young minds today, they can become responsible and empowered citizens tomorrow.”

The trust, under Joshi’s leadership, has also been active in other social causes — from supporting orphaned children and students preparing for competitive exams to providing free books and school materials for children of farmers and tribal families. Their efforts continue to make a significant difference in some of Maharashtra’s most underserved communities.