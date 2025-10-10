Operation Shakti: Sex racket busted at hotel in Beltarodi, 3 women rescued



Nagpur: Acting under the Nagpur Police Commissioner’s initiative “Operation Shakti” to dismantle human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation networks, the Crime Branch’s Social Security Branch and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit conducted a raid in Beltarodi area on Thursday evening.

The operation, carried out between 5:30 pm and midnight on October 9, targeted Pramila Prakash Hotel located at Plot No. 10, Dobinagar, Besa-Pipla, following a tip-off about illegal activities. The police team, led by officers of the Social Security Branch, raided the premises in the presence of panch witnesses.

During the raid, the police apprehended two accused, Kanchan Moreshwar Nimje (28), resident of Golibar Chowk, and Deepak Hemantkumar Shukla (21), resident of Sant Tajuddin Baba Nagar, Besa Road, for allegedly running a prostitution racket for financial gain. The accused were found facilitating the flesh trade by arranging customers and forcing a woman into prostitution.

The team rescued three victimized women from the hotel. Police also seized Rs 5,400 in cash, three mobile phones, and other materials worth approximately Rs 65,900.

A case has been registered at Beltarodi Police Station under Section 143(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The accused have been handed over to Beltarodi Police for further investigation.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, and Assistant CP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, by a team led by PI Rahul Shire and constable Laxman Chavre.