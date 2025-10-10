SunGod Naturaals Launches New Organic Store in Sadar, Nagpur

Nagpur: SunGod Naturaals, led by businessman Rohit Agarwal, CMD of Rohit Iron and Steels Industries, inaugurated its latest organic store at SRK Chambers, Sadar. The launch was officially marked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and RSS’s Sunil Deshpande, endorsing the brand’s mission to promote healthy, natural living.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dr. Parinay Rama Ramesh Fuke, and MLA Vikas Thakre, who praised the brand for encouraging a “farm-to-home” lifestyle in Nagpur.

SunGod Naturaals, known for its farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, and essential oils, emphasizes the philosophy “From Soil to Soul,” promoting a pure and sustainable lifestyle. With existing outlets at Purti Super Bazaar, Jayanti Nagari 4 (Besa), and Jayanti Nagari 7 (Besa Pipla Road), the Sadar store marks the brand’s continued expansion under its vision “From Farm to Future,” bringing organic products closer to every home in Nagpur.