‘Operation All Out’: Nagpur cops crackdown on goons in two-day drive

Nagpur: Cracking down on hardcore criminals, Nagpur Police launched an ‘Operation All Out’ drive and rounded up 221 notorious goons, mostly offenders in assault cases and history-sheeters, for interrogation. The two-day drive was undertaken in the city on October 2 and 3 under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

Similarly, 75 absconders and wanted house-breakers too were netted during the special drive. Nine cases under Arms Act have also been registered in the back-to-back two-day action. The drive focused against goons, illegal activities and also racketeers, said the police press release.

The police press release further said that two cases of narcotics peddling were also registered. Around 76 persons too faced preventive action under various provisions of the law. During the drive, cops also acted tough against 251 traffic violators and 43 offenders were served warrants. Another 13 violators were handed over summons for various vases and directed to remain present before court.

40 goons to be externed:

City police are also gearing up for mass externment or tadipar action targeting around 40 criminals in a single day to set a record of sorts. This year, around 65 goons have been externed so far. 52 criminals have been detained under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

According to the Commissioner of Police, crime analytical data has been created for goons who do not qualify for action under MPDA, but may be a fit case for externment or tadipar. Apart from the mega plan for externment, the city police have drawn up more anti-crime measures which they intended to implement before the forthcoming festive season and Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature.