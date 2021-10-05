MARD calls off 4-day strike after CM Thackeray’s assurance

Nagpur: Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called off their 4-day strike on Tuesday after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured them of a special incentive for their contribution during Covid-19 pandemic and better hostel facilities. The Chief Minister, however, clarified that it was technically not possible to waive the academic fees which was the prime demand of the doctors.

Dr Dyaneshwar Dhoble Patil, MARD President, said, “We met the Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon. We had a constructive discussion on the issues we are facing. He has assured us that our demands will be met within a month’s time.”

Dr Dhoble further said that it was not possible for the administration to waive tuition fees. Therefore, it has been decided to provide an honorarium to doctors in lieu of tuition fees following which we all have decided to call off the strike after receiving assurances from the Chief Minister,” added Dr Dhoble.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister Thackeray had asked the administration to immediately look into the demands made by MARD and find suitable solutions. A delegation of MARD, which is the apex association of resident doctors from all the government medical colleges and hospitals in the State met Thackeray who was accompanied by the Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The agitating resident doctors, who had begun an indefinite strike on Friday, October 1, have demanded a complete waiver in fees and stop recovery of taxes from the stipend towards charges for hostels which they claimed are in a bad condition. They have also demanded a risk incentive for services rendered during the pandemic.