Contractor Associations Condole Death of Shri Verma, Fadnavis Assures Swift Action on Pending Payments

Nagpur: The Nagpur Contractor Association, Builder Association of India, and Maharashtra Contractor Association have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of Late Shri Verma, who reportedly took his own life due to non-receipt of government payments.

A delegation of the associations met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis to highlight the serious financial distress faced by contractors across the state.

During the meeting, Shri Fadnavis offered his condolences to the bereaved family and assured the associations that the government is committed to addressing the crisis. He promised that pending payments—particularly those concerning small contractors—will be released within the next 10 days. Additionally, urgent review meetings will be convened to ensure timely redressal and prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

The associations expressed their gratitude to Shri Fadnavis for his prompt intervention and positive assurances, hoping that the steps taken will bring much-needed relief to the contracting community.