CAMIT Welcomes Bold GST Reforms, Calls It a Milestone in Simplification

Nagpur: The Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) has welcomed the Government’s landmark decision to simplify India’s GST framework. Describing it as a “long-awaited reform,” Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President of CAMIT, said the shift to a two-slab GST system (5% and 18%), effective from September 22, 2025, will boost transparency, ease compliance, and encourage consumer-driven growth.

Key Benefits of the New GST Structure

Relief for Households: Essential goods like milk, paneer, snacks, and life-saving medicines will now attract lower or zero GST, easing the financial burden on middle- and lower-income families.

Essential goods like milk, paneer, snacks, and life-saving medicines will now attract lower or zero GST, easing the financial burden on middle- and lower-income families. Boost to Construction & Consumer Goods: The cut in GST on appliances, small vehicles, and cement from 28% to 18% is expected to stimulate demand, lower construction costs, and reduce the overall cost of living.

The cut in GST on appliances, small vehicles, and cement from 28% to 18% is expected to stimulate demand, lower construction costs, and reduce the overall cost of living. Healthcare Made Affordable: Tax exemptions on health and life insurance, along with reduced GST on medical products, will make healthcare more accessible.

Challenges Ahead

Revenue Pressure: The reforms could lead to a revenue shortfall of ₹47,000–₹93,000 crore annually, raising concerns for state finances.

The reforms could lead to a revenue shortfall of ₹47,000–₹93,000 crore annually, raising concerns for state finances. High GST on Select Goods: Tobacco, pan masala, sugary drinks, and luxury products will attract 40% GST, which may affect demand despite public health goals.

Tobacco, pan masala, sugary drinks, and luxury products will attract 40% GST, which may affect demand despite public health goals. Need for Further Simplification: CAMIT believes the ultimate aim should be a single GST rate (12–13%) and inclusion of excluded sectors like petroleum and alcohol.

Compliance Reforms from April 2025

The government has also announced new compliance measures, including multi-factor authentication, stricter e-way bill rules, mandatory invoice serials, ISD registration, and tighter return filing timelines. These changes, CAMIT noted, will enhance digital accountability and system integrity.

CAMIT’s Final Stand

Dr. Agrawal highlighted that:

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above