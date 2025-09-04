DPS MIHAN Hosts Annual Literary Odyssey, Celebrating Language and Creativity

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN, through its Department of English, hosted its Annual Literary Odyssey – A Feast for the Mind on Thursday, celebrating the power of language, literature, and creative expression. The vibrant festival brought together students, teachers, and literature enthusiasts from across Nagpur.

The Valedictory Ceremony was graced by Ms. Asawari Shenolikar, Deputy Editor of The Hitavada, who emphasized the enduring relevance of literature in shaping imagination and society. Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, congratulated students for their spirited participation. School Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal lauded the creativity on display, while Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav, in her welcome address, stressed the importance of such platforms in honing linguistic skills, confidence, and originality.

A Day of Competitions and Performances

The Literary Odyssey featured diverse events including poetry recitation, art presentations, a literary quiz, monologues, and a unique “Moods and Expression” contest for teachers. Students impressed the audience with their talent, innovation, and confidence, making the festival a true celebration of words and ideas.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Eminent guests including Mr. Sachin Jahagirdar, Ms. Sraboni Dasgupta, and Ms. Asawari Deshpande praised the initiative, noting its role in bridging cultures and generations through literature.

Recognition and Awards

The highlight of the evening was the prize distribution ceremony, where winners were felicitated with certificates and trophies. The Overall Trophy was claimed by Narayana Vidyalayam for its outstanding performance.

Prominent city schools including DPS Kamptee Road, Bhavan’s Srikrishna Nagar, Bhavan’s Trimurti Nagar, Bhavan’s Chichbhuvan, Sandipani School, B.R. A Mundle School, Montfort School, and School of Scholars also participated.

Quiz masters Mr. Padmanabhan Pillai and Mr. Aniruddha Moraka conducted a highly engaging quiz, while cultural performances, including a mesmerizing dance act, added to the festive atmosphere.

The event proceedings were anchored by Pranav Raj and Swesthika S., with Anika Ashtankar delivering the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to dignitaries, participants, and organizers for making the festival a resounding success.