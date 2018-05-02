Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Aug 29th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Only terrorists use phone, internet: J-K guv

Following days of restrictions, mobile phone services have been resumed in five districts of Jammu region. Starting Wednesday night, the services were restored in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Defending restrictions on the use of mobile phones and internet, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had said that the curb has been imposed as these facilities were abused as “a weapon” against the country and mostly exploited by terrorists to mobilise the people.

“There is much hullabaloo over the absence of telephone facilities. I want to say that people should wait for 10 more days. For us every life is important. Please try to understand the reasons behind these restrictions. Who uses phone and internet? It is of little use for us but is mostly exploited by terrorists and Pakistanis,” Malik said.

The services were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

