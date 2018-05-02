Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 29th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Fire breaks out in Telangana Express, passengers safe

A fire broke out in two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at Asaoti station in Haryana on Thursday, Northern Railway officials said.

All passengers are safe. Fire broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been isolated, said Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar. Fire has now been controlled.

“Train number 12723 Hyderabad Ndls Telangana Express was stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh at 7:43 am due to heavy smoke and flames from wheels of the ninth coach from the rear end. The up and down movement has now been stopped in the affected section,” Kumar added.

Happening Nagpur
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
Nagpur Crime News
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Maharashtra News
पुरग्रस्त भागात साहित्य रवाना पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते ट्रकला हिरवी झेंडी
पुरग्रस्त भागात साहित्य रवाना पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते ट्रकला हिरवी झेंडी
राष्ट्रवादीचा उद्या मुंबईत भव्य मोर्चा
राष्ट्रवादीचा उद्या मुंबईत भव्य मोर्चा
Hindi News
बाहरी को 7वां तो स्थानीय को 6वां
बाहरी को 7वां तो स्थानीय को 6वां
दक्षिण कोरिया में खेलेगी योगा खिलाडी धनश्री लेकुरवाडे, भारतीय टीम में हुआ चयन
दक्षिण कोरिया में खेलेगी योगा खिलाडी धनश्री लेकुरवाडे, भारतीय टीम में हुआ चयन
Trending News
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
SC order on PC’s plea against arrest on Sept 5
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
Featured News
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Air India to ban plastic products from October 2
Akshay Kumar’s “Misson Mangal” Declared Tax Free In Maharashtra
Akshay Kumar’s “Misson Mangal” Declared Tax Free In Maharashtra
Trending In Nagpur
Installation ceremony of forum “EXORDIUM” at Priyadarshini J. L. College of Engineering.
Installation ceremony of forum “EXORDIUM” at Priyadarshini J. L. College of Engineering.
पुरग्रस्त भागात साहित्य रवाना पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते ट्रकला हिरवी झेंडी
पुरग्रस्त भागात साहित्य रवाना पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते ट्रकला हिरवी झेंडी
बाहरी को 7वां तो स्थानीय को 6वां
बाहरी को 7वां तो स्थानीय को 6वां
दक्षिण कोरिया में खेलेगी योगा खिलाडी धनश्री लेकुरवाडे, भारतीय टीम में हुआ चयन
दक्षिण कोरिया में खेलेगी योगा खिलाडी धनश्री लेकुरवाडे, भारतीय टीम में हुआ चयन
मोरपार (वेकोलि) में जल-व्यवस्थापन से ग्रामीणों एवं वन्य-जीवों को भी राहत
मोरपार (वेकोलि) में जल-व्यवस्थापन से ग्रामीणों एवं वन्य-जीवों को भी राहत
नागपूर, पुणे नंतर महा मेट्रो राबवणार नाशिक येथील मेट्रो प्रकल्प
नागपूर, पुणे नंतर महा मेट्रो राबवणार नाशिक येथील मेट्रो प्रकल्प
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room
धंतोली में स्थित होटल से चोरी हुआ 25 तोला सोना
धंतोली में स्थित होटल से चोरी हुआ 25 तोला सोना
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145