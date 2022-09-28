‘Only 9’ Garba Utsavs operating with ‘Fire-NOC’ in Nagpur: Fire Deptt

Nagpur: With the Second Capital of the City decked up to celebrate Navratri, several religious and cultural programmes are common attractions at nook and corner in the city. Various Durga Mandals have set up pandals and also organised Garba utsavs to celebrate religious fervour of Navratri. However, only few have applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The data procured by Nagpur Today revealed that only 9 Garba Utsavs are operating with Fire NOC in Second Capital of the State. These Garba venues include three from Civil Lines Fire Station, four from Sakkardara Fire Station and two from Lakadganj Fire Station.

