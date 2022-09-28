Another ‘bogus journalist’ booked on charges of extortion in Nagpur

Nagpur: Notorious fraudster and so called YouTube journalist Munna Patil was booked by Shantinagar Police demanding extortion from a local vendor by threatening him with the FDA raid.
The offence was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Tulsi Laxmandas Gidwani (53), a resident of Shantinagar Quarters.
Patil was allegedly blackmailing the complainant on the pretext of FDA raid and was seeking money from him. He reportedly demanded extortion from Gidwani, police said.
A case under Sections 384, 385 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Shantinagar Police in this connection.
