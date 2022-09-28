DPS MIHAN organises Role Play activity for Grade Pre Nursery

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN, Nagpur, organised a Role Play activity for class Pre Nursery on Tuesday, September 27 at school. Role Play is not only a fun and a playful activity but also a key component in children’s learning. It not only helps in the development of speaking and listening skills but it also gives children an opportunity to reflect on and develop their knowledge of a topic and enhance creativity and imagination.

When young children pretend to take on occupational job roles like police, doctor, nurse, engineer etc. they are engaging in a play that encourages empathy amongst their peers. It is fun and is beneficial for early years to imagine themselves doing important roles in society.

