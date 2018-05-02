Online teaching is ‘only supplement’ and ‘not a substitute’ to classroom teaching: Edify School Director 



Nagpur: “Owing to the circumstances compelled by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the educational institutions have adopted the process of online teaching. However, the online mode of teaching can’t replace classroom teaching. It is only a supplement to classroom teaching and not a substitute to in-person teaching. As the very essence of classroom teaching enables students to develop certain skill-sets and growth through physical activities, cultural fest at school and these actions can’t be duplicated in a virtual classroom,” said Inderpreet Singh Tuli, Director Edify School in an exclusive interview with Nagpur Today.

Discussing how did the revolution of smart-boards that was introduced by Edify School back in 2009 in Nagpur turned helpful while switching to online mode of teaching, he said, “Acknowledging the need of quality education by means of adopting modern technology to provide audio-visual teaching method for better understanding of students; Edify School had started teaching on smart-boards, since our existence. This has helped us at Edify School to swiftly unfold alternative methods to avoid the disruption in the teaching and learning process amid the sea of chaos brought in by the unprecedented Covid scenarios,” asserted Inderpreet Singh Tuli.

Counselling sessions for teachers:

“While switching to online mode of teaching, we at Edify School had organised special sessions for our teachers. This has proved helpful for both teachers and students,” said Tuli and added, “Though, both our students and teacher miss the classroom teaching experience.”

Special concession for students who have lost parents and those parents who suffered losses due to Covid:

“The unprecedented scenarios brought in by Covid pandemic have left a gruesome mark on every section of the society. Many were grappling with exhausting savings, piled up debt and several others unfortunately, succumbed to this virus borne disease. Acknowledging this fact, Edify School administration has decided to provide special concessions to students who have lost their parent(s) to Covid and also those parents who suffered losses in their businesses. Our aim is to provide quality education to students and this is the root philosophy of Edify School,” said Inderpreet Singh Tuli.

Tough times don’t last, tough people do:

“Edify School has brought special comfort to students. We’ve infrastructure comfortability that can sustain 25% students in each class to avoid crowding. The very root of our essence is to provide quality education for the betterment of the society and we shall continue this till the ninth year of our existence,” declared Inderpreet Singh Tuli.

Think Edify – Think Beyond:

