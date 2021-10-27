Online Spell Bee Competition at The Achievers School

Nagpur: “Spelling is important because it aids in reading. It helps to cement the connection that is shared between sounds and letters.”

Keeping this in mind The Achievers School had conducted The Spell Bee Competition to give students a platform to learn spellings in different ways, enrich their vocabulary, learn concepts and develop the use of correct English. This competition was organised for the students from grade I and II and it comprised dictation, choose correct spelling and picture identification. A thorough orientation was done by the English teachers before the event in the format of the competition.

The objective of the competition was to enhance the spelling and literary skills of children by encouraging them to explore the English language, expand their vocabulary, improve their communication and comprehension skills. This helps students to improve spelling, vocabulary, learning concepts and pronunciation. This language development programme comprises learning through play way method and a healthy competition is thus encouraged. It is also an endeavour to keep pace with technology, the demand of new age.

Mrs. Sapna Katiyar, Director of the school and Dr.Priyadarshini Deoghare, Director- Academics & Principal of the school applauded the students for their incredible performance.

Teachers facilitated the smooth organization and execution of the event. The competition helped the children to familiarize with the spellings and usage of many unfamiliar words.

Image: