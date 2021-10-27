Online Cooking without Fire Competition at The Achievers School

Nagpur: The Achievers School conducted ‘Cooking without Fire’ competition on 23rd October, 2021. The aim of the activity was to provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and explore new areas of interest. The competition was conducted with a view to create awareness about the nutritional value of food cooked without flame, the necessity and advantages of healthy eating and to encourage students to stay away from the junk food.

The students prepared healthy dishes like Healthy sprouts Cucumber Boat, Veggie Rolls, Papaya Salad, Butterfly Pea Lemonade, Nutty Chat and many more using easy and quick recipes. They served the dishes in an artistic and aesthetic way which was most appealing.

School Director, Mrs. Sapna Katiyar and Dr .Priyadarshini Deoghare, Director- Academics & Principal of the school applauded the participants for their wonderful creativity. Mrs. Archana Sharma was the CCA incharge while Mrs Premlata Franklin, Mrs Swati Ranade and Mrs Dipali Pol were the judges on the occasion. The respective class mentors motivated the students to participate in the activity.