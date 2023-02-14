Online registration for Haj pilgrimage starts in Nagpur

Nagpur: The online registration for Haj pilgrimage has begun at Mohd Ali Sarai, Mominpura, Nagpur. The registration will be done free of cost. Till now, 100-150 registrations have been completed. As per new policy of Haj 2023, Central Tanzeem Committee has opened a Haj Information Centre at the hands of Abdul Qadir.

The centre remains open from 10 am to 5 pm. Those serving at the centre include Central Tanzeem Committee Vice President Shahid Naseem, Secretary Mohd Kalam, member A Aziz Khan, Niyaz Ahmed, Iqbal Bera, Matin Rahman, Ashfaq Patel, A Rashid Diwan and Jahid Painter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement