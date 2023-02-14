3 conmen from TN dupe Nagpur man of Rs 52 lakh on pretext of medical admission to daughter

Nagpur: Three conmen hailing from Tamilnadu cheated a Nagpur man to the tune of Rs 52 lakh on the pretext of providing admission to Christian Medical College at Vellore in Tamilnadu. Cops have mounted a search for the accused trio.

The three accused have been identified as M Vijay Kumar (46), Annu Samuel (41) and Jacob Thomas (54), all residents of Vellur, Tamilnadu.

The complainant, Omprakash Chokhelal Vandewar (41), resident of Plot No. 40, Sumit Nagar, Zingabai Takli, Mankapur, Nagpur, wanted to do admission for his daughter in a medical college. In the meantime, Omprakash came in contact with the three accused. The accused trio gained the confidence of Omprakash and ‘promised’ to provide his daughter admission in Christian Medical College at Vellore in Tamilnadu. With this bogus promise, the three conmen took a total Rs 52 lakh from Omprakash for his daughter’s admission between December 4, 2021 and February 13, 2023. The accused even sent a fake email to Omprakash and also gave him bogus receipts. However, neither the admission was done nor money was returned to Omprakash by the accused trio and he was defrauded to the tune of Rs 52 lakh.

Mankapur ASI Waghule, based on the complaint of Omprakash Vandewar, registered a case under Sections 406, 468, 471, 420, 34 of the IPC. Cops have launched a hunt to nab the three accused.

