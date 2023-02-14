No water supply in Dhantoli Zone on February 15, 16

Nagpur: Orange City Water (OCW) will undertake cleaning of Wanjari Nagar elevated water reservoir on February 15 and that of Budhwar Bazar ESR on February 16. These two ESRs come under the Dhantoli Zone of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)and cleaning is part of annual exercise.

The once a year exercise of cleaning ensures supply of clean and safe water supply to citizens. The ESRs will be cleaned between 10 am and 6 pm, in just 8 hours using a state-of-the-art system by OCW team. To facilitate cleaning, the water supply from the ESR will be shut off for the day to the command area as per the given date. Water supply by tankers is also not possible during this time.

February 15 -Wanjari Nagar (New) ESR: Areas to be affected are Bajrang Nagar, Velekar Colony, Vishwakarma Nagar, Taj Nagar, Savitribai Phule Nagar, Bodhivriksha Nagar, MHADA Quarters, Adivasi Colony, Police Quarters, Shivraj Nagar, Raghuji Nagar, Somwari Quarters, Tukdoji Nagar, Old Somwarpeth and Ramai Nagar and other localities.

Advertisement

February 16-BudhwarBazarESR: Reshimbagh, Chandan Nagar, Siraspeth, Vakil Peth, Hanuman Nagar, Mahesh Colony, Somwaripeth, PTS Quarters, Sarai Peth and MIG Colony.

As there will be no water supply even through tankers during the cleaning period, OCW has appealed to citizens to store enough water. Citizens can contact Orange City Water on the Toll Free helpline number 1800-266-9899 for further information.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement