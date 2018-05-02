Online One-Week International FDP on “Environmental Sustainability and Green Energy”

Speakers from Foreign Universities delivered the talk from June 29th to 3rd July 2020



Department of Electrical Engineering, Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology (GWCET) in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), GWCET, Nagpur has organized an online International One Week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Environmental Sustainability and Green Energy” from June 29 to July 3, 2020.

The FDP was streamed on Zoom App. The Speakers for Online FDP were as follows: For 29th June, the Speaker was Dr. Joao Martins, Associate Professor, Nova University of Lisbon, Portugal. For 30th June, Dr. Abdel Hamid Solimon, Associate Professor, Staffordshire University, UKdelivered the lecture. For 1st July, Dr. G.N.Tiwari, Professor, Center of Energy Studies, IIT Delhi, India shared his views on the topic. For 2nd July, Dr. Mohan Kolhe, Professor, University of Agder, Norwayfocused his thoughts on the subject. For last day, on 3rd July, Dr. Aritra Ghosh, Lecturer, Renewable Energy, University of Exeter, Penryn, UK guidedthe participants on the subject matter.Nearly 700 Engineering and Polytechnic faculties from various states of India and abroad participated in this FDP.

Participants from Canada, Peru, Philippines, Mexico and United Kingdom also participated for this online programme.

Dr. Salim Chavan, Principal, GWCET was the Convener of the FDP and Co-ordinator was Prof. A.V.Wanjari, Head of Electrical Engg. Department. Dr.Suhasini Wanjari, President, Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, Secretary and Dr.Mrs.Smita Wanjari, Treasurer, Amar Sewa Mandal and Dr. Hemant Sonare, Director, Wanjari Group of Institutions had encouraged to carry out such activities for the development of Faculties.

Prof. V.S. Nikam, Incharge-IQAC Cell, Prof. Y. S. Bais, Prof. V. V. Jais, Prof. S. B. Ashtekar, Prof. R. M. Dahekar were the Organising Team Members who worked hard for the successful conduction of the FDP. Prof.Radha Chimurkar anchored the progamme.