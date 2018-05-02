Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jul 6th, 2020
    Mr.Mahesh Vazirani Managing Director of Shree Heera Sweets Gets Prestigious JCI Business Icon Award 2020

    Jci Nagpur Pharma recently awarded India’s top Sweets Manufacturer Shri Mahesh Vazirani, Managing Director of Shree Heera Sweets Pvt ltd, Nagpur with the ‘JCI BUSINESS ICON AWARD 2020’ for his outstanding service in food processing industry for continued providing services in this crucial time of Covid-19. The Program was conducted at Factory of Shree Heera Sweets,Kamal Chowk,Nagpur. Social distancing was also maintained during felicitation program.

    Zone IX Vice President Jc Karan Dilip Motwani was the chief guest of the award distribution. Shri Mahesh Vazirani said during his thank you speech that they had started Heera Sweets in 1952 by his Father late Shri Gurbaxrai Vazirani & in 1991 Mr. Mahesh take over business and takes to Shree Heera Sweets in new height and today’s Heera Sweets is exporting products to 16 countries also. Mr. Mahesh also said Jci Nagpur Pharma team is also Corona Warrior team and also having a main role in this pandemic situation of covid-19.

    President Ashish Khatri, Secretary Manoj Jindal, Jcrt Chairperson Pooja Jindal Past president Veerbhan Kewalramani, Nikunj Shahu, Atul Pethia,Arvind Agrawal , Members Govind rughwani, Ankit Sobti, Ritesh ramani, Nikhil Chawla, Daksh Rajpal, Manoj kedia, Sandeep Kedia, Naresh Agrawal, onkar kewalramani were present during the program. President Ashish Khatri compered the event and formal vote of thanks done by secretary Manoj Jindal.

