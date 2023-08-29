DPS MIHAN celebrates grand closing ceremony of PVC Futsal Tournament

Nagpur: DPS MIHAN, a premier educational institution, recently concluded the highly anticipated PVC Futsal Tournament with a spectacular closing ceremony attended by students, faculty, and sports enthusiasts. The tournament, which spanned for around four days, showcased exceptional talent, fierce competition, and a vibrant display of sportsmanship.

The PVC Futsal Tournament, organized by DPS MIHAN’s Physical Education Department, aimed to encourage students to embrace the spirit of healthy competition, teamwork, and physical fitness. The tournament featured intense matches between 40 teams from 26 schools amongst which the final match of under 14 was played between DPS MIHAN and DPS Lava, under 17 match was played between DPS Kamptee and CDS each demonstrating extraordinary agility, skill, and determination.

The closing ceremony witnessed a joyous atmosphere filled with anticipation and excitement. The event began with a mesmerizing performance by the school’s dance troupe, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. This was followed by a speech from the Principal, Nidhi Yadav, who commended the participants for their outstanding performance and commitment throughout the tournament.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of trophies and certificates to the winning teams and outstanding individual performers. The DPS MIHAN Futsal Team was crowned the champions of the tournament, impressing everyone with their remarkable teamwork and tactical prowess.

Several special awards were presented to recognize exceptional talent and sportsmanship.

The closing ceremony concluded with a celebratory procession led by the winning team, symbolizing the triumph of sportsmanship and unity. Students, teachers, and parents joined hands to celebrate the successful completion of the tournament and to applaud the dedication and passion of the young athletes.

The Chief Guest Amit Anthony, former Santosh Trophy player currently working as Superintendent Officer with SECR, praised the participants for their hard work and dedication, stating, “The PVC Futsal Tournament has been an incredible journey filled with excitement and enthusiasm. We are proud of the exceptional talent and sportsmanship demonstrated by our students. This tournament has not only showcased their potential as athletes but also instilled in them valuable life lessons like discipline, teamwork, and resilience.”

The PVC Futsal Tournament has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all those involved. It has not only ignited a passion for sports but has also reinforced the importance of physical fitness and healthy competition in the hearts of the students of DPS MIHAN.

