Published On : Thu, Aug 29th, 2019

Online Fraud : Make My Trip accused of duping Nagpur man of Rs 40k

Nagpur: A middle aged man has leveled up allegations against the customer care of the travelling company Make My Trip of duping him to the tune of Rs 40,000. The accused reportedly asked Gyanchandra Murlidhar Hemnani to share some links over, following which the tricksters withdrew the amount, he told Jaripatka police.

According to police, Hemnani (51), a resident of Mahalaxmi Apartment, Nara Road had booked a bus ticket from Kolhapur to Pune through Make My Trip app on July 9. However, due to change in plans Hemnani cancelled the tickets but never received the amount return. As a result he contacted costumer care of the firm on July 19.

Following which the officials asked him to share two links he received containing crucial details about his bank account. Soon after which Hemnani received SMS about withdrawal of Rs 40,000 from his Bank of Baroda bank account through UPI. It is when he learnt about fraud and approached Jaripatka police.

Based on the complaint lodged by Hemnani, Jaripatka police have registered a case of fraud against the unidentified accused and started the probe.

