Gold jewellery worth Rs 9.60 lakh stolen from hotel room

Nagpur: GOLD ornaments, weighing 259 gramme, worth Rs 9.60 lakh belonging to anastrologer-cum Vaastu expert from Khammam (Telangana) were allegedly stolen from his room at Hotel Awadh. M Rama Rao (56), astrologer cum- Vaastu expert, lodged a complaint with Dhantoli Police that he had come to city on August 20 and checked in the hotel.

He purchased the gold ornaments and kept in his Room No. 214.

Due to some health problems, he was hospitalized for a few days. After he was discharged from the hospital, he returned to his hotel room and was shocked to find the ornaments stolen.

On the basis of his complaint, Dhantoli Police started investigation