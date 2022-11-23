Kids Selling Racket: Two women booked for forcing mother to sell her baby

Nagpur: The sleuths of Crime Branch of Nagpur Police booked Rajashri Ranjit Sen (52), a resident of Shanti Nagar and Pinky alias Sujata Lendhe (35), a resident of Kalamna at Shanti Nagar police station and arrested Rajashri.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman got pregnant from a man with whom she was in a relationship. The two decided to give birth to the baby. In September, Pinky got information that the woman was eight-month pregnant. She reportedly told Pinky that her child would not be accepted by the society. She suggested that she should give the baby to Rajashri after the delivery.

Advertisement

As soon as the woman agreed, Pinky informed Rajashri about the deal. Rajashri contacted one Patil couple living in Andhra Pradesh. Rajashri fixed the deal at Rs 31,000 with the Patil couple and the amount was transferred to the bank account of Rajashri’s relative. In October, the woman gave birth to a baby.

Advertisement

The woman refused to give her daughter to Rajashri. An argument broke out between them. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar received the information and directed the Crime Branch to register an offence. The case was registered against the accused under Section 370, 511 and 34 of Indian Penal Code read with provisions of other acts.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement