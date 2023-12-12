Onion export ban: Centre to purchase unsold stock from farmers directly: Fadnavis

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Centre’s move to ban onion export triggered a war of words in the State Assembly and Legislative Council during the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council that the Centre has assured procurement of onion stocks from farmers in Maharashtra, if they are unable to find buyers. This followed a query from the Leader of Opposition, Ambadas Danve, on steps taken by the government to provide relief to onion farmers.

“Farmers are facing losses up to Rs 2,500 per quintal, will the government bear that?,” Danve said. He urged the state to speak to the Centre and find a solution.

Fadnavis said, “I spoke to Union minister Piyush Goyal and he said export was allowed when we had surplus stock. Currently, there’s a 30% onion shortage and any export nod will trigger a major crisis in the domestic market. The State Government has, however, requested the Centre to bail out onion farmers. The old stock is already with traders, only the new crop is with farmers. Goyal has assured me that till a decision is taken on the ban, the Centre will buy the entire stock if farmers are unable to sell,” said Fadnavis.

Strong protest by Oppn:

Ban on export of onions by the Central Government was the hot topic on the third day of winter session as the Opposition staged a protest with onion baskets on Monday. Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly; Ambadas Danve, LOP of Legislative Council; Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader, and many other opposition leaders participated in the protest. They raised slogans against the Government, demanding a rollback of the ban on export of onions, proper price for the kitchen staple and assistance for farmers.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check. Talking to reporters during the protest, Danve claimed the Central Government’s policy of ban on onion export was “anti-farmer”. The onion growers are suffering and the state government should talk with the Centre to lift the ban on export of onions.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the State Government is standing with farmers and the cultivators do not suffer losses due to the ban on export of onions. Shinde made this statement during his visit to Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur ahead of the third day of the State Legislature’s Winter Session here on Monday.

Fadnavis said, “Normally, the export of onions is allowed when there is surplus production of the crop. However, this time, the production of onions was reduced by 25-30 percent. Meanwhile the export has been banned by the Centre.” Despite the ban on export the Centre will support the onion growers in Maharashtra, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

“The Union Minister assured me that until a further decision is taken and if onions remain unsold, the Centre is ready to buy the crop from farmers and it will announce the price for the same,” he added. The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check.

However, CM Shinde also said he had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister Goyal on the onion issue. “We will find out a way so that farmers and customers do not face losses due to the ban on export of onions,” Shinde said.

