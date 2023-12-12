Animal Takes 10 Days To Earn 400 Crores!

Advertisement

It was a record second weekend for Animal with more than Rs 95 crore (Rs 950 million) coming in.

To get such numbers in the first week is commendable while to get such collections in the first three days of release is a luxury. But Animal is getting this in its second week, that too after collecting about Rs 340 crore (Rs 3.4 billion) in the first week, which means a large volume of audience had already been exhausted.

The word-of-mouth is spreading rather vast, and in the process, collections are going through the roof.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already entered the Rs 400 Crore Club (Rs 4 billion) in a record time of just 10 days.

The only film to have managed such a feat faster is Jawan, which took nine days. Pathaan took 11 days while Gadar 2 took 12.

Animal has collected Rs 435 crore* (Rs 4.35 billion) so far, and is firmly placed in the big league. The lifetime score of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 — Rs 434.70 crore (Rs 4.347 billion) — has been crossed.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is now heading towards the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion), which will happen before the close of the third weekend.

After that, it will enjoy three more days before Dunki arrives on Thursday and Salaar on Friday.

Sam Bahadur, which released alongside Animal, is a decent success.

The Vicky Kaushal film has scored a half century as the collections stand at Rs 55 crore* (Rs 550 million).

The realistic target for Meghna Gulzar’s period drama would be to ensure that the Rs 70 crore mark (Rs 700 million) is crossed rather comfortably.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

