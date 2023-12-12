Pvt hospital director booked for molestation in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A senior laparoscopic and general surgeon, also a director of a hospital in Central Nagpur, was booked for outraging the modesty of a 23-year-old woman in his cabin on Monday.

According to media reports, the veteran medical practitioner had summoned the victim, who had been on leave for several days after meeting with an accident, to his cabin last week. The employee had forgotten about it and went to meet the hospital director on Monday at around 11.30 am.

The woman, who works as a marketing executive, has complained that she was subjected to undue advances by the surgeon on the pretext of checking her injuries, though she had not asked him for advice about the same, the reports said.

The woman left the cabin immediately after the incident, and informed some colleagues about it. She later went home, and registered a complaint at Imambada Police Station soon afterwards.

