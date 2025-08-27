One-yr-old girl dies after falling from first floor in Nagpur’s Lakadganj

Nagpur: A one-year old girl lost her life after falling from the first floor of her house in Satranjipura area under Lakadganj Police Station limits in Nagpur.

According to police, on August 24, at 1.15 pm, the victim, Simra Sameem Ansari, aged just one year, was playing near the railing on the first floor of her house located near the Badminton Hall, Satranjipura. While moving close to the edge, she suddenly lost her balance and slipped through the narrow gap in the railing. She fell heavily to the ground below. The sound of her fall shocked the family, who rushed outside in panic. Her mother screamed for help as neighbours gathered in alarm.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

They were shocked to see Simra lying in the pool of blood. The family immediately picked her up and rushed her to a hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, she could not survive. The incident left her parents and relatives and the entire neighbourhood in grief.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Guddu Quddus Ansari (48), resident of Satranjipura, Lakadganj police registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation into the case is underway.