Landlord’s son held for unnatural assault of 4-year-old tenant in Nagpur

Nagpur: In the Yashodhara Nagar police station area of Nagpur, a four-year-old boy was the victim of an unnatural sexual assault. The accused is a 16-year-old boy, the son of the victim’s landlord, who has been taken into police custody. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act).

The incident occurred on August 29 around 11 a.m. The 31-year-old mother of the victim lives with her family as a tenant in the accused’s father’s house. The teenage accused often played with the young boy. On the day of the incident, the accused took the boy into his home and committed the assault. When the boy experienced pain and sustained injuries, he told his mother what had happened.

Following the mother’s complaint, the Yashodhara Nagar police acted swiftly, registering a case against the teenager under IPC Section 377 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The police have taken the accused into custody and are conducting further investigations.