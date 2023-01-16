One more murder rocks Nagpur, man killed over money dispute in Tehsil area

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed one more murder rocking Nagpur on Makar Sankranti day. A youth was killed over monetary disputes near Golibar Chowk, Jagnath Budhwari under Tehsil police limits on Sunday night.

According to police, the murder took place at around 8 pm. The deceased has been identified only by first name as Vijay (30). After registering a case of murder, Tehsil police arrested accused Bablu alias Sanjay Satramwar (20).

Advertisement

Vijay and Bablu used to collect scrap. On Sunday, they picked up some scrap and sold it to a scrap-dealer. They consumed liquor. A heated exchange of words took place between them over distribution of the money. During the wordy duel Bablu got furious and stabbed Vijay with a sharp-edged weapon. Vijay collapsed on the ground in the pool of blood and died on the spot.

Tehsil police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem. Further probe is underway.

Nagpur has been witnessing a spate of murders in the New Year. This is the sixth murder in the last 15 days raising question marks over policing.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement