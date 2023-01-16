Naxals flee after opening fire on police in Gadchiroli, weapons seized

Nagpur/Gadchiroloi: A group of Naxals opened fire on a police team on Sunday in Gadchiroli district. The incident took place near the Vedampalli forest area of Aheri Tehsil. Soon after the encounter, all 20-25 Naxals fled into the forest area of Vedampalli. The police later conducted search and seized weapons and Naxal material from the spot.

“Naxals fired on a police team in Vedampalli forest area of Aheri Tehsil in Gadchiroli after retaliatory action from police on Sunday. 20-25 Naxals fled into the forest, police seized weapons and Naxal material from the spot,” said Nilotpal, SP Gadchiroli, adding the Naxal plan to carry out sabotage during Bhumkal Week has been foiled by Gadchiroli police.

The arms and ammunition seized include one piece of Bharmar, one pistol, one walkie-talkie charger, and other material.

Based on specific information, a police team led by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal had launched a combing operation in the forest area. However, a group of Naxals opened fire at the police personnel, following which the latter responded, reports said.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Gadchiroli SP Nilotpal and under the supervision of Additional SP (Campaign) Anuj Tare, Addl SP (Administration) Kumar Chinta, and Aheri Addl SP Yatish Deshmukh.

