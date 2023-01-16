Cash stolen from donation box of Shri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir

Nagpur: Unidentified thieves decamped with cash from a donation box at Shri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir in Nagpur.

The theft came to fore on Saturday. According to police, the complaint was lodged by trustee of the temple Punit Ramkrishna Poddar (57), a resident of Bajeria. A discourse by a Maharaj from Varanasi concluded on Saturday at 9 pm. The temple was locked at 9.30 pm. The thief entered the temple after breaking open the latch. He then broke open the lock of the donation box and fled with cash.

Based on a complaint, Ganeshpth police registered a case of theft and searching for the accused.

