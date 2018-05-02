Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019

One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case

Nagpur: The special squad of DCP Zone V Neelotpal on Tuesday nabbed one more youth in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old Jitendra Vasudeo Bade. Jitendra, a resident of Plot No. 366, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar was killed by a group of hooligans at Uday Nagar Chowk under Hudkeshwar police station on late Sunday night. Police had already arrested key accused Jitendra Rokde in this connection.

Cops have arrested the accused identified as Archit Naresh Bhave (23), a resident of Pardi on the charges of murder.

The sleuths of Hudkeshwar police made an arrest following a tip-off. According to police, the murder was a fall out of sudden altercation between the accused, Prasad Dashrath Rokde (25), a resident of Dube Nagar, and Jitendra and his friends, and Archit confessed his involvement in the crime.

During the interrogation Archit told cops that, he along with Prasand his couple of friends picked a quarrel with Jitendra at Uday Nagar Chowk and stabbed him with a sharp weapon on his chest and elbow. Jitendra collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood. Jitendra was subsequently had taken to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Though, there were rumours on social media that Jitendra was murdered for tearing a poster of a political leader however, Hudkeshwar PI Sandip Bhosle has rubbished the allegations.

Happening Nagpur
Neelam Bowade crowned Apsara Mrs India 2019
Neelam Bowade crowned Apsara Mrs India 2019
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Nagpur Crime News
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case
One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case
Maharashtra News
सोशल मिडियावर नकारात्मकतेचा मतदानाला फटका: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक
सोशल मिडियावर नकारात्मकतेचा मतदानाला फटका: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक
आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन कक्षाकडून अडीच हजार मेंढ्यांना वाचवण्यात यश
आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन कक्षाकडून अडीच हजार मेंढ्यांना वाचवण्यात यश
Hindi News
कोच वाटरींग कर्मचारियों ने अपनी समस्याओं को सुलझाने बंटी शेलके से लगाई गुहार
कोच वाटरींग कर्मचारियों ने अपनी समस्याओं को सुलझाने बंटी शेलके से लगाई गुहार
अमरावती में मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी के घर पर हमला, घर के बाहर खड़ी कार तोड़ डाली गई
अमरावती में मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी के घर पर हमला, घर के बाहर खड़ी कार तोड़ डाली गई
Trending News
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Featured News
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Adv Shailendra Harode passes away, last rites to be performed on Oct 30
Adv Shailendra Harode passes away, last rites to be performed on Oct 30
One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case
One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case
Mankapur cops arrest couple who took Youtube lessons to commit robbery
Mankapur cops arrest couple who took Youtube lessons to commit robbery
अमरावती में मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी के घर पर हमला, घर के बाहर खड़ी कार तोड़ डाली गई
अमरावती में मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी के घर पर हमला, घर के बाहर खड़ी कार तोड़ डाली गई
खात-धानला येथे कुस्त्यांची दंगल व संगीत खडा तमाशा पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
खात-धानला येथे कुस्त्यांची दंगल व संगीत खडा तमाशा पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145