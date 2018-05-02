One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case

Nagpur: The special squad of DCP Zone V Neelotpal on Tuesday nabbed one more youth in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old Jitendra Vasudeo Bade. Jitendra, a resident of Plot No. 366, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar was killed by a group of hooligans at Uday Nagar Chowk under Hudkeshwar police station on late Sunday night. Police had already arrested key accused Jitendra Rokde in this connection.

Cops have arrested the accused identified as Archit Naresh Bhave (23), a resident of Pardi on the charges of murder.

The sleuths of Hudkeshwar police made an arrest following a tip-off. According to police, the murder was a fall out of sudden altercation between the accused, Prasad Dashrath Rokde (25), a resident of Dube Nagar, and Jitendra and his friends, and Archit confessed his involvement in the crime.

During the interrogation Archit told cops that, he along with Prasand his couple of friends picked a quarrel with Jitendra at Uday Nagar Chowk and stabbed him with a sharp weapon on his chest and elbow. Jitendra collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood. Jitendra was subsequently had taken to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Though, there were rumours on social media that Jitendra was murdered for tearing a poster of a political leader however, Hudkeshwar PI Sandip Bhosle has rubbished the allegations.