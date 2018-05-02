Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019

Adv Shailendra Harode passes away, last rites to be performed on Oct 30

Nagpur: Shailendra D Harode, Advocate, left for heavenly abode at about 7 pm on 29.10.2019 at his residence due to massive heart attack. He was 48 years old. He left behind wife Seema, daughter Sanskriti and a host of relatives and friends.

Shailendra was the District President of Vidarbh Rajya Aghadi and was a strong votery of a separate Vidarbh. He was associated with this movement since long.

The funeral procession shall start from his residence at 502, 5th Floor, Vidarbh Plaza, Near Shitala Mata Mandir, Mangalwari Bazar, New Colony, Nagpur at about 10.30 am tomorrow I.e 30.10.2019.
The last rites shall be performed at Mankapur Ghat.

