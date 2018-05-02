Mankapur cops arrest couple who took Youtube lessons to commit robbery

Nagpur: Mankapur police have arrested a couple aka new age Bunty and Bubli who had reportedly committed several robberies in the city using handy gas cylinder and gas gun loaded on a car. The duo were on the run for the past six months. Besides arresting accused Shailesh Wasanta Umbre (29), a resident of Hazaripahad who is an MBA and Priya (name changed) originally a resident of Amravati and student of Government Arts College, Nagpur, cops have recovered stolen booty and other materials collectively worth Rs 9.87 lakh.

According to police sources, the couple took online lessons from YouTube about how to commit robbery using modern technology and would use handy gas cylinder and gas gun for robbery purposes besides showing off their status via orange Nexa (MH/31/FE/2362). However, the same car helped cops to made a breakthrough.

Mankapur police had received secret tip about the orange Tata Nexa car which was the common link in the increasing housebreaking incidents in the area. Based on the information cops had launched the about the vehicle. During the same, cops received information that a couple usually found commuting in the same car. When the team of Mankapur police comprising PI Wazir Sheik, API Shende, Constables Santosh, Rajesh and Hitesh cops grew suspicious on the couple, they interrogated the duo. It is when the duo spelled the beans and confessed the crime.

Cops have booked the accused couple under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed them under arrest.

The arrest drive was planned under the supervision of DCP Zone 2, Vinita Sahu and ACP Rekha Bhavare.