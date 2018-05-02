Month old baby girl strangled to death in Kamptee, mom, granny prime suspect

Nagpur: In a distressing incident reported under Kamptee police, a one-month baby girl was allegedly strangled to death and dumped inside a nearby cattleshed in the wee hours of Thursday. Though the exact reason behind this murder could not be ascertained yet, cops have rounded up deceased girl’s mother Payal Kanoje and grandmother Pustakala Kanoje, residents of Aroli in Mauda tehsil in this connection.

According to police, the girl born on Janmashtami this year, was undergoing treatment at Kamptee based private healthcare. Her father Anil, who earns livelihood by working in farm, would travel Aroli to Kamptee with Payal to provide ideal healthcare for their a baby girl. After first visits, the baby girl started recovering well. Following which, Anil on Wednesday had brought his baby girl for a routine check up at the hospital and was accompanied by wife Payal, mother Pustakala and brother Sunil.

As it was way passed the evening, Kanoje family decided to accommodate at their relatives place in Ranala on Wednesday night. Later in the night when Payal woke up she found her baby girl missing. Payal subsequently, alerted Anil and others who then launched the search of the girl but in vain. Following which, they alerted Kamptee police. Acting swiftly on the information the cops rushed to the spot and started investigation. During the same they found girls body dumped in a nearby cattle shed.

Based on the preliminary information, Kamptee police have put deceased girl’s mother Payal and grandmother Pustakala under scanner for the crime and also scanning CCTV footage for leads.