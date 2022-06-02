One man, One Post: Vikas Thakre, Rajendra Mulak resign in compliance with Congress’s decision

Advertisement

Nagpur: Complying with All India Congress Committee’s (AICC’s) move of ‘One Man, One Post’, Vikas Thakre and Rajendra Mulak have submitted their resignations from the posts of Nagpur City Congress President and Nagpur Rural Congress President, respectively.

Notably, after ‘Chintan Shivir’, Congress is set to implement ‘One Man, One Post’ rule at the AICC and State level. Several Congress leaders, who are holding dual charge, were set to face the heat in due course. The party wanted the state unit to be more vibrant in its performance and actively involved in political activities. The person with dual or more charges will be given one assignment at a time.