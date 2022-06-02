Nagpur GRP nabs notorious thief

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur, arrested a notorious thief involved in the thefts in running trains. Eight stolen mobile phones were recovered by the police from his possession.
The accused was identified as Aniket Dadarao Kumre (22), a resident of Maregaon, District – Yavatmal.
According to police, the accused Aniket was involved in a series of thefts reported in running trains in Nagpur division. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him from Ballarshaha station. He confessed to committing thefts in running trains at Wardha and Badnera railway stations. The police recovered eight stolen mobile phones from his possession.
Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) GRP M Rajkumar, Addl SP Vaishali Shinde, SDPO Anant Targe, the arrest was made by PI LCB Vikas Kanpillewar, PSI Pravin Bhimte and staff including Mankar, Ingale, Khobragade, Trivedi, Raut, Roshan Ali, Thakur, Bange, Nikode, Kavikant Choudhary and Abhishek Thakre.